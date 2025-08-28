'Little Queen' of the movie screen: Heart's Ann Wilson the subject of new documentary 'In My Voice'

A new documentary called In My Voice will detail the life and career of Heart's Ann Wilson.

"This film is my story in my own words, told the way I’ve always wanted to tell it," Wilson says in a statement. "It’s about finding my voice, keeping it alive, and sharing the journey with the people who’ve been part of it all along."

In My Voice will focus on the "authenticity" of Ann Wilson, according to a press release. It will follow the 75-year-old's journey from her childhood, to her stardom with Heart, to what's described as "a bold new creative chapter," and share how she "found her voice, sustained it across five decades, and allowed it to guide her through fame, adversity, and reinvention."

Family, friends, artists, bandmates and industry executives have also been interviewed for the project.

The film, directed by Barbra Hall, has not yet announced any release information. In a statement, Hall says of Wilson, "Her story exceeds a scriptwriter's imagination, and her courage to share her story is inspiring. She is a master of her craft and is not defined by genre or gender."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.