Live Gregg Allman album from late rocker's personal archives coming in September

By Andrea Dresdale

A Gregg Allman live album recorded in 1983 is the first release from the late rocker's personal archives. Gregg Allman Band — Uncle Sam's is due out Sept. 20.

Recorded at a small club called Uncle Sam's in Hull, Massachusetts, on July 1, 1983, the album features Allman and his band performing Allman's solo songs, as well as Allman Brothers Band classics like "Midnight Rider," "Dreams" and "Melissa," and renditions of favorites like "Trouble No More" and "Statesboro Blues."

You can listen to "Midnight Rider" from the album now.

Here's the album track list:
"Midnight Rider"
"Dreams"
"Sweet Feelin'"
"Hot 'Lanta"
"Queen Of Hearts"
"Trouble No More"
"Don't Keep Me Wonderin'"
"Melissa"
"Statesboro Blues"

In related news, Allman's son Devon has just released a new song called "You," from his upcoming album, Miami Moon, due out Aug. 16.

