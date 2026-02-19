Live long and headbang: William Shatner releasing metal album

William Shatner will boldly go where many metalheads have gone before, albeit probably not many pushing 100.

The 94-year-old Star Trek legend is set to release a metal album, featuring his take on songs by iconic bands including Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden.

"Metal has always been a place where imagination gets loud," Shatner says in a statement. "This album is a gathering of forces—each artist bringing their fire, their precision, their chaos. I chose them because they have something to say, and because metal demands honesty."

"I've spent a lifetime exploring in both reality and fiction," the Captain Kirk actor continues. "Now I am stepping out into the unknown once again with my new project in heavy metal. I am covering Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden as well as a number of new songs written by my team. The whole project is destined for this year. I hope you will join me in the exploration."

The title and release date of the album has yet to be revealed. It will feature Black Label Society frontman and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde, who personally gifted Shatner a guitar, alongside a full list of guests to be announced.

