Live Nation's Concert Week returns, offering $25 all-in tickets to The Doobie Brothers, Sammy Hagar & more

While the price of concert tickets seems to be constantly going up these days, Live Nation is giving fans a way to enjoy live music this summer at a bargain price.

The concert promoter is set to launch its annual Concert Week, offering $25 all-in tickets to over 5.000 shows from 900 artists.

Music fans will have a whole host of concerts to choose from, featuring shows from artists like The Doobie Brothers, Sammy Hagar, John Fogerty, Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, Bret Michaels, Deep Purple, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top, Santana and Counting Crows, Styx and Foreigner, and REO Speedwagon and Train, and more.

Concert Week ticket sales run from May 8 to 14 or while supplies last. There will also be T-Mobile and Rakuten presales beginning May 7 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, fans can go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek, search for their show and then look for "Concert Week Promotion."

