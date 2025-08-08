AI sparks debate in Florida classrooms: tool or temptation? Some Central Florida schools are all in on AI, others are pulling back

Artificial intelligence is growing beyond our imaginations, and students today will use it, including in the workforce.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Artificial intelligence is growing beyond our imaginations, and students today will use it, including in the workforce.

Today, learning goes beyond using pencil and paper in the classroom. New AI tools are being used in schools across the globe, including right here in Florida.

“We’re just at the beginning of AI, but we also recognize a lot of jobs our students will enter into will have a heavy emphasis on artificial intelligence,” said Osceola County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Shanoff.

Many AI programs use chatbots that students can ask questions about any topic. Students can then ask questions, which prompts a response and/or answer.

“The beauty of it is the combinations are endless and there’s just so much they can learn using an AI tool,” said AI expert and founder of AI search engine, Tonita, Dandapani Sivakumar.

With AI being so new and accessible, many educators have raised questions about cheating. Some AI tools like ChatGPT will write an entire essay on any grade level. An AI system used in Osceola County Public Schools, though, works to the teachers’ advantage, making students think harder.

“Khanmigo won’t give you the answer. And that’s an important lesson to our students. Artificial intelligence is not there to provide you with the answer; artificial intelligence is there for you to refine your thinking to get you to a better answer,” said Dr. Shanoff.

Districts are creating AI policies to ensure it’s used in educational ways. Osceola County students can use AI to generate ideas and to break down information to their level.

“The idea is not to give somebody the answer; the idea is to prompt them to think more critically to get to the answer,” said Dr. Shanoff.

Not all districts, though, are on board with using it. Orange County Public Schools sent a statement saying, in part, “AI platforms like ChatGPT are currently blocked for student use on our network. The district is reviewing the potential educational use of AI programs for specific grade levels.”

AI experts are hopeful educators embrace it as AI continues to grow.

“The genie is out of the bottle. There’s no way to put it back. So, I really hope teachers embrace this and assume students have access to AI,” said Dandapani Sivakumar.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group