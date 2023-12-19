Airbnb pushes back against parties by using AI

With New Year’s eve on the horizon, Airbnb is restricting certain bookings. This comes after the rental platform issued a global party ban. Reservation screening is available year round in part to Airbnb’s Aircover for hosts, but the measure helps to prevent any holiday parties as well. Last year, the measures on the platform stopped 63,550 people from booking short term rentals in the United States. The machine learning technology looks at the proposed reservations duration, the user’s distance from the listing, the type of listing, and the reservation is “last minute.” The system determines if the reservation is high risk and can potentially block the booking.

Today's #TuesdayRant, I've been trying to book a property through @Airbnb for two days now and they keep claiming that the reservation can't be booked because it could "lead to an unauthorized party in the home." I've uploaded my current address, valid identification, verified… — Tyler Beltz (@TysTakeDaily) December 19, 2023





The reservation screening measures will be in effect in the US, Puerto Rico, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Australia and New Zealand

