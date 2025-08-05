Applications open for My Safe Florida Home funds

Applications open for My Safe Florida Home funds The My Safe Florida Home program is accepting applications again.
By WFTV.com News Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. — Floridians have a renewed opportunity to protect their homes from hurricanes, as the My Safe Florida Home program is accepting applications again.

The program offers homeowners funding for hurricane protection improvements up to $10,000.

This year, Florida lawmakers allocated $280 million for the program.

The My Safe Florida Home program has been widely popular in the past, with

In the past, funds from the My Safe Florida Home program have gone fast.

Click here to apply.

