Are your pets ready for Hurricane Milton?

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida this week, remember that getting your pets ready for the storm is an important part of storm prep. Here is how you can get them ready for the storm:





Before a storm:

Bring outdoor pets inside

Bring pets with you when you evacuate

Determine which local shelters are pet friendly

Stock up your on their food and essential medications

Make sure your pet is up-to-date on vaccines and is microchipped in case they get lost





During a storm:

Make sure that pets are wearing collars with your contact information

Keep pets in crates and secured in rooms with no windows

Have toys and treats available to calm anxiety





After a storm passes:

Assess damage outdoors before letting them roam free

Contact veterinarian if pet is harmed or in distress

If separated from your pet, contact local shelters and monitor websites that rescue animals after storm





