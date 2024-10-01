Baseball legend Pete Rose dead at 83

The Major League Baseball all-time hits leader legendary for his play, notorious for his off-the field actions that have kept him from the Hall of Fame. Scott Anez believes it’s time to open the doors to Cooperstown.

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL- — A playing career that spanned 24 seasons, with a nickname like “Charlie Hustle”, Pete Rose epitomized what everyone at the time admired about a baseball player. Grit, toughness, determination, and a winner. Rose’s playing career and accolades are unmatched and indisputable. But his actions off the field, and what was later confirmed as on-field, has left him from being enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

On Orlando’s Morning News, Scott Anez believes it’s finally time to open those doors and recognize maybe one of the most influential players of all-time. But not everyone agrees. Hear the segment below:

