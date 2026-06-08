Central Florida residents report tremors from earthquake off the coast of Cuba

Central Florida residents report tremors from earthquake off the coast of Cuba

Central Florida residents report tremors from earthquake off the coast of Cuba

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many people in Central Florida reported feeling a small earthquake Monday afternoon.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Northwest Cuba and was felt in Central Florida.

This occurred shortly after 2 p.m. These kind of earthquakes are rare in the Caribbean and the Gulf.

There is no threat of a tsunami in the Gulf.

It occurred near the fault line between the North American plate and the Caribbean plate, which has a lateral strike-slip motion boundary.

This means that the plates move in opposite directions and not towards each other.

That is important because tsunamis typically occur when one tectonic plate is moving on top of another tectonic plate.

Small aftershocks will follow in the coming hours.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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