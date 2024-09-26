Check your flight: Most Central Florida airports open as Hurricane Helene strengthens

Helene forces closure of Tampa International Airport; Orlando International remains open Airport officials are urging passengers to check directly with their airlines for possible flight changes. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is currently open for normal operations.

However, airport officials say airlines may make last-minute changes to flight schedules.

So they urge you to contact your airline directly.

You can also monitor MCO’s live flight status page for possible delays and cancelations.

Orlando Executive Airport also remained open Thursday morning.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said crews have been taking precautionary measures in advance of Hurricane Helene.

Operational Update – Tropical Storm Helene

Our airport remains open and operational. Inclement weather may lead to delays & cancellations. Please check with your airline for any flight updates. For general airport delays, please visit:https://t.co/498e8no31c. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/T2FLoWKaaZ — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 25, 2024

GOAA said storm preps have included securing outdoor equipment, lowering water levels in ponds, removing certain signage, checking emergency generators, and pruning trees.

GOAA said safety is a priority and airport officials will continue to monitor Hurricane Helene through the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Meantime, Tampa International Airport suspended operations at 2 a.m. Thursday because of Helene.

The airport said it will remain closed to the public until after the storm passes.

Officials said they will then check for possible damage and reopen the airport as soon as it is safe to do so.

🚨 TPA TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS DUE TO HELENE 🚨



🫡 We will close to the public at 2 a.m. Thursday and reopen when safe to do so



✈️ Check directly with your airline for flight updates



⛈️ TPA is not a shelter



📲 Stay tuned to our social media for the latest



1/2 pic.twitter.com/6MSfKhaJNj — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) September 25, 2024

Other Central Florida airports, including Orlando Sanford International and Daytona Beach International Airport, continued normal operations as of Thursday morning.

Those airports also reminded travelers to check directly with their airlines to keep informed of any possible changes to flights.

🚨 Weather Update for SFB Travelers 🚨

9/25/2024 5:30PM



Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) will be OPEN tomorrow, Thursday, September 26th.



- Please contact your airline directly for flight status updates or potential cancellations.



Keep an eye on local advisories. — Orlando Sanford International Airport (@SFB_Airport) September 25, 2024

