Chilly weather: Universal and Disney temporarily close their water parks

The cold front that brought stormy weather Sunday night also means closures and Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. With temperatures forecast not to surpass 64 degrees, Blizzard Beach and Volcano Bay won’t be open for visitors. The two parks are slated to resume normal hours December 12 and December 14. Volcano Bay was previously slated to close Tuesday and Wednesday.





🌧️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ 🌧️

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed on Monday, December 11, due to inclement weather. For park updates, please call 407-817-8317 or stay tuned to Universal Orlando’s social channels. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 10, 2023

