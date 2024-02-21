City of Orlando introduces plan to build an urban gathering space underneath I-4 in downtown

Image Courtesy: City of Orlando The City of Orlando introduces “The Canopy,” an urban gathering space to be built underneath I-4 in Downtown Orlando, near the Kia Center. (City of Orlando)

Orlando, FL — The City of Orlando introduces “The Canopy,” an urban gathering space to be built underneath I-4 in downtown Orlando, near the Kia Center.

The project will take up 10 acres under I-4.

The name, “The Canopy,” was inspired from Orlando’s canopy of trees.

The City of Orlando says, the project is to create a “vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable oasis that reflects the spirits of downtown Orlando.”

Part of the new design will be a pilot project, which will have a temporary rideshare area and 150 temporary parking spaces in the Pine St. and Central Blvd. area.

The city says, the goal of the pilot project is to create a more enjoyable experience when visiting downtown.

Construction for the pilot project will begin in early April of this year, to be completed this summer. The pilot project will go on for approximately 12 months.

The Canopy will to begin construction in early 2025 and is expected to take approximately 2 years to complete.

© 2024 Cox Media Group