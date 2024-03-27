Clarifying Controversy: Osceola Sheriff addresses misleading social media post

Search for Madeline Soto Investigators discovered the body of 13-year-old Madeline Soto on Friday afternoon. (WFTV)

Osceola County, FL — Almost one month ago, the Osceola County Sheriffs Office discovered the body of Madeline Soto, in a wooded area in St. Cloud.

Following this crucial step into the investigation of Soto’s disappearance, a photo was uploaded on the Osceola Sheriff Office’s social media page, in which people had depicted as Madeline’s body.

However, this was not true.

“For the photo, there was an apology issued, but it wasn’t actually the body. It was an area of interest where there was a body found,” said Sheriff Marcos Lopez on Orlando’s Morning News. “No one ever came out and said directly it was the victim, it was other people politically trying to use this as an advantage, to use the death of child to bring some light to themselves, it’s sad when you those things happen.”

Sheriff Lopez believes the Kissimmee Police Department, the agency leading the investigation, is doing everything they can to solidify charges in the wake of Madeline Soto’s murder.

The main suspect in the case, Soto’s mom’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, is currently being held with no bond in the Osceola County Jail under several charges relating to sexual abuse on minors.

However, murder charges have yet to be filed.

Sheriff Lopez said Sterns isn’t going anywhere, “They will have him locked up for a while.”

Listen to the full interview with Sheriff Lopez on Orlando’s Morning News Express podcast:

