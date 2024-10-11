Coast Guard rescues man clinging to cooler 30 miles off Florida’s coast

Coast Guard rescues man clinging to cooler 30 miles off Florida's coast The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man clinging to a cooler about 30 miles off Longboat Key on Thursday as Hurricane Milton approached.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man clinging to a cooler about 30 miles off Longboat Key on Thursday as Hurricane Milton approached.

The man had taken his fishing boat out for repairs but became stranded when the rudder became tangled in a line.

The coast guard said he hadn’t checked in since Wednesday but was able to locate and save him.

See more in the video above.

