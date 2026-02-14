Deep freeze in Central Florida causes over $1 billion in agricultural losses Local farmers face $1 billion in losses due to crop freeze

Channel 9 viewers and staff are sharing multiple photos of icy weather displays popping up all around Central Florida.

PHOTOS: Icy displays appear all over Central Florida overnight

CLERMONT, Fla. — The recent deep freeze in Central Florida may have cost our economy more than $1 billion.

Florida’s agriculture commissioner said the figure represents the likely financial losses faced by farmers after their crops froze.

The economic impact follows an assessment of damage at various farms across the state.

The freezing temperatures impacted several agricultural operations across the state.

Southern Hill Farms, located in Clermont, is among the businesses reporting significant crop damage following the weather event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group