Dr. Maria Vazquez joins Orlando’s Morning News to address school safety concerns

After a rash of school threats around the central Florida area since the beginning of the new school year, Dr. Vazquez addresses how schools are working with law enforcement to curb this trend

Orange County Public Schools hosts ‘State of the Schools’ address Monday

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

In an exclusive interview on Orlando’s Morning News, Dr. Maria Vazquez Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools spoke with Scott Anez about the recent rash of school threats around the central Florida area. She also goes into detail on ways that parents can help prevent these types of events, just by having a conversation with their school age children.

