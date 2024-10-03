Enjoy a spooky start to October by attending one of these weekend events

Trick or Treat yourself to fun plans this weekend October 4th-6th!

Halloween Decorations In Poland (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk

Whether you have have kids that are just -dying-to have fun, or just don’t want to be lazy bones this weekend, here are some of Central Florida’s most skin crawling events.

On Friday October 4th:

7 Deadly sins gameshow at 6pm at Iron Pixel Studios

Click Here to purchase tickets



Thrill the World Orlando Dance Work shop at 6pm at Winter Park YMCA Family Center

Click here to purchase tickets



Haunted Airboat Rides at 9pm at Camp Holly Airboat Rides

Click Here to purchase tickets


On Saturday October 5th:

Howl O scream from 7-11:30pm at Seaworld

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here



Spooktactular at 11am-6pm at Seaworld

SeaWorld Spooktacular

Click here to purchase tickets



MADD Monster Mash and Dash 5k at 7am at Seaworld

Click here to register


On Sunday October 6th:

Halloween Horror nights at 6:30- midnight at Universal

halloween horror nights 2024

Click here to purchase tickets



Succulent Pumpkin Designingig Workshop at 4pm at Spill Wine Bar

Click here to RSVP


Whether you get your ghouls together or grab your boo, carve some time out this weekend to enjoy the first weekend of October!



