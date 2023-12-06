Experimental manatee feeding program won’t continue on this winter

After 2 years, the Florida Fish and Wildlife conservation commission and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife service won’t hand out lettuce to the gentle sea cows.

According to the agencies, seagrass conditions have improved, with more vegetation in popular spots for manatee foraging.

Parts of the Mosquito Lagoon are reportedly showing signs of seagrass recovery which could help to improve manatee conditions.

The FWC says the number of starving manatees has decreased compared to the last two years, and the agencies will continue to monitor their conditions on the east coast.

Manatees are still in an Unusual Mortality event, and some have even made requests for the species to be placed back on the endangered species list.

The program has not been officially closed, just suspended.

While the FWC agents won’t conduct the feeding program, the FWC says they will be monitoring conditions with a contingency plan.





