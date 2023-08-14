Florida gas prices back down after hitting year-high

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a little cheaper to buy gas this week in Florida after prices high a year-high cost last week, according to AAA.

Just over a week ago, Florida’s average gas prices were $3.84, which was the highest average since August 2022. This week, prices are down 10 cents to $3.74. That’s the lowest price since July 31.

Despite the recent drop, AAA said Florida drivers are still paying 8 cents more than this time last year.

“Florida drivers are likely relieved to see gas prices move lower again, but that downward trend may not last long,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Jenkins said it’s not uncommon for gas prices to fluctuate during the summer.

“The long term forecast is unclear, as hurricane season remains a major wild card,” Jenkins said. “Gas prices could spike if a hurricane threatens refineries along the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines.”

