Florida man gets caught skipping the line at Disney World, claims to be a UCF football player

A video shared to TikTok shows a confrontation between a group of young adults and the individual filming while in line for the Soarin’ attraction at Epcot. The young adults taunt the cameraman with foul language and insults over seemingly being accused of cutting the attraction line. A caption on the 3 minute and 20 second video says “They ran through and cut the entire line in EPCOT.”

The video, originally posted by the account @theme.park.vibes has attracted attention, with over four million views on TikTok, as of December 13. One young man in a red sweater continues to speak to the cameraman and claims he plays football for the University of Central Florida. The individual goes on to say “You watch me on Saturdays, you and your family tailgate outside of my stadium.”

What immature losers pic.twitter.com/NJD7Nzg66Q — No Context Theme Parks (@OOCParks) December 13, 2023

The video has since reached X and Reddit. Some social media users took the time to call on UCF to remove the young man as a player. UCF’s football team responded swiftly over X, saying the student is not a part of the UCF football team and never has been a part of the team.

