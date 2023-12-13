Florida man gets caught skipping the line at Disney World, claims to be a UCF football player

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts begins at Walt Disney World

By Sophia Diaz

A video shared to TikTok shows a confrontation between a group of young adults and the individual filming while in line for the Soarin’ attraction at Epcot. The young adults taunt the cameraman with foul language and insults over seemingly being accused of cutting the attraction line. A caption on the 3 minute and 20 second video says “They ran through and cut the entire line in EPCOT.”

The video, originally posted by the account @theme.park.vibes has attracted attention, with over four million views on TikTok, as of December 13. One young man in a red sweater continues to speak to the cameraman and claims he plays football for the University of Central Florida. The individual goes on to say “You watch me on Saturdays, you and your family tailgate outside of my stadium.”

The video has since reached X and Reddit. Some social media users took the time to call on UCF to remove the young man as a player. UCF’s football team responded swiftly over X, saying the student is not a part of the UCF football team and never has been a part of the team.

© 2022 Cox Media Group

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!