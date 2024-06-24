Florida ranks high among best states for summer road trips

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, Florida ranks high among the best states for summer road trips.

Welcome to Florida (www.mackinac.org)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s time to get your road trip playlist ready.

READ: AAA predicts travel records during 4th of July week

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, Florida ranks high among the best states for summer road trips.

WalletHub released their report of “Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips in 2024” and said 75% of Adults in the U.S. will take a road trip this summer.

READ: Orlando tops the charts as best city for staycations, per WalletHub

In their report, WalletHub compared 50 U.S. states using 32 different categories.

Florida ranked fifth overall, first in number of attractions, second in activities and sixth in nightlife options per capita.

Other notable categories for road tripping in Florida:

  • 15th – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room
  • 24th – Avg. Gas Prices
  • 23rd – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita
  • 8th – Car Thefts per Capita
  • 16th – Access to Scenic Byways

READ: Orlando ranks at the top for best large cities to start a business, per WalletHub

Check out all 50 U.S. states rank below:

Source: WalletHub

To read more, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!