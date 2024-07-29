Florida’s gas price average fluctuates mid-summer

AAA reports Florida’s gas prices have swung up and down in the last seven days.

(arslan66/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida continue to fluctuate.

AAA reported early last week Florida’s gas price average increased 11 cents to $3.55 per gallon.

The state average has since declined nine cents to $3.38 per gallon, which is about three cents higher than a week ago.

“Gas prices could move even lower, after a big drop in oil prices last week,” said AAA spokesman, Mark Jenkins. “Recent fuel reports show China’s crude oil imports are declining. This driven prices lower, on concerns that global fuel demand is softening.”

According to AAA, Orlando’s gas price average is now at $3.37 per gallon, which is about four cents higher than a week ago.

Orlando's Gas Prices 7.29.24 (Image courtesy: AAA)

To read more on Florida’s gas prices, click here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!