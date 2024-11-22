A former central Florida deputy is indicted for first degree murder An Orange County Sherriff Deputy accused of murdering his estranged wife

Former Orange County Sheriff Deputy, Anthony Shea, was indicted for murdering his estranged wife, Lieutenant Ellie Shea, in October. Shea is facing charges of first degree murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence in a capital proceeding.

READ: Former Orange County Sgt. will have a detention hearing on Oct. 25

“Rising star:” Orange county deputies, friends, and family remember Lt. ‘Ellie’ Shea

When deputies responded to an Orange County home on October 14, 2024, Ellie Shea was found with a gunshot wound to the temple. She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to the hospital.

Shea told investigators that he found his wife in a pool of blood, and did CPR until first responders came to help. Investigators believe he event sent messages off of her phone after she was shot to make it look like a suicide, delaying the 911 call further.

Investigators believe Shea tried to frame the shooting as a suicide, but evidence led them to believe Anthony Shea attempted to alter evidence and mislead the investigation.





Wednesday, the state granted evidence to a grand jury where he was indicted.

© 2024 Cox Media Group