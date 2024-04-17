FOX DAY 2024: Rollins College students get their annual day off from class

Every year, since 1956, the Rollins College President selects a random day in the spring semester for students to have a day off from classes.

Image courtesy: Rollins College Fox Day 2024, Rollins College (Image courtesy: Rollins College)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Happy Fox Day!

Rollins College students can skip class today, with their President’s permission.

Rollins current President, Grant Cornwell, on Wednesday morning, declared April 17th, 2024, Fox Day.

An official declaration letter gets sent out to students, faculty and staff.

Image courtesy: Rollins College Fox Day 2024 Declaration (Image courtesy: Rollins College)

However, students said, the true way to discover if it’s Fox Day, is when the sacred wooden fox gets rolled out to the center of Tars Plaza.

The school livestreams Fox Cam on their website.

Fox Day has been a tradition at Rollins since 1956.


