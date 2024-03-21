Happening today: Kissimmee Police set to give an update on the Madeline Soto investigation

Kissimmee, FL — At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Kissimmee Police Department announced they will give an update on the progress of the Madeline Soto investigation.

Police Chief Betty Holland is expected to highlight the progress of the investigation since Soto’s disappearance on February 26th.

The department said they have been “diligently pursuing leads and gathering information and evidence” to put together a timeline leading up to Soto’s death.

The update will be given from the Kissimmee Police Department.













