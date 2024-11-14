Here is a list of things to do in Central Florida this weekend









Guy Harvey Weekend

At Seaworld on Friday and Saturday, November 15-16 during park hours

Guy Harvey (WFTV)

Click here for more details





Colorful Turkey Family Day

At Painting with a Twist on Saturday, November 16 and 10:30 am

Thanksgiving dinner on the schedule (Bochkarev Photography/evgenyb - stock.adobe.com)

Click here to purchase tickets





Martini Fest

At Wall Street Plaza on Saturday, November 16 at 5:00pm

Cherry martini on bar counter (Cappi Thompson/Getty Images)

Click here for details





Orlando Coffee Festival

At Festival Park, on Sunday, November 16 from 11:00am- 4:00pm

Click here for details





38th annual Festival of Trees At Orlando

At Museum of Art on Saturday, Nov 16 - Sunday, Nov 24, from10:00am - 5:00pm

Festival of Trees at Orlando Museum of Art The Festival of Trees returns Nov. 16-24 at OMA. (2023 photos) (Orlando Museum of Art /Orlando Museum of Art)

Click here to learn more





The Cher Show: A New Musical

At Dr. Phillips Center November 12–17 from 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts An artistic rendering of the outdoor area of at the arts center. (Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts)

Click here for details





Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers

At the Kia Center on Friday, November 15 at 7:00pm

Orlando Magic v Indiana Pacers (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Click here for more information





Icon Park bars happy hour

At Icon Park, on Sunday, November 17th at 5:00pm

Brewlando to open second location at Orlando’s ICON Park “The Winery and Tasting Room by Brewlando” (Brewlando/Brewlando)

To view the menu, click here





Sci-fi Weekend

At Orlando Science Center, on Saturday, November 16 from 10:00am-5:00pm

Astro Fest blasts off at Orlando Science Center The Orlando Science Center is offering an out-of-this-world experience for families. (Orlando Science Center /Orlando Science Center)

Click here for more details





The Florida Vintage Market

At Etoile Boutique on Sunday, November 16 , from 10:00am-5:00pm

Vintage Market Days

Click here for more

