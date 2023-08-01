Here’s when Villain-Con Minions Blast officially opens at Universal

Minion Land Minion Land is coming to Universal Studios, new attractions and food options. (Universal Orlando Resort/Universal Orlando Resort)

ORLANDO, Fla. — We now know when more Minion mischief will officially open at Universal Orlando Resort.

Illumination’s Villain-Con Minions Blast opens to the public on Aug. 11, Universal announced.

The attraction has guests boarding a moving walkway as they move through an interactive, blaster-game experience and put their villainous skills to the test competing against each other to join the ranks of the franchise’s most infamous supervillains.

The new experience will blend immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, custom animation and an original storyline to create the one-of-a-kind blaster attraction.

Villain-Con has been in technical rehearsal for a few weeks, and begins passholder previews this weekend.

