Holiday Foods: Here’s what to avoid feeding your pets

Turkey and ham One of the most important things about the holidays is sharing a meal with your loved ones.

Most of us know to avoid giving our furry friends chocolate, but plenty of holiday fixings are also unhealthy for cats and dogs.

Here are the snacks and dishes to avoid letting fall off of the dining room table.

For dogs and cats:

Fatty portions of or the skin of Turkey

Ham

Dishes with grapes or raisins

Nuts like like almonds, walnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans and pistachios

Cooked bones

Onions, green onions or shallots

Garlic

Xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in some low calories snacks and sugar-free gum

Unbaked dough, like for rolls or bread

Dairy products

There’s plenty of snacks dogs and cats can partake in.

Safe Foods:

Sweet potatoes, pumpkin or squash (unseasoned)

Green beans

Whipped Cream (in small quantities)

Mashed potatoes (unseasoned)

We love our pets and want to keep them safe this holiday season! Check out this quick guide to holiday foods that could harm your pets. Contact your veterinarian if you suspect your pet has eaten something they shouldn’t have. 📲 pic.twitter.com/0DMU4grVr5 — Trenton Pet Hospital (@TrentonPet) December 18, 2023





