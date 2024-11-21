A homicide investigation is underway in Osceola county after a mother allegedly drowns her child

35-year-old, Kelsie Glover, has been arrested after deputies responded to her Poinciana home Wednesday morning. When deputies arrived, They had to kick down the front door to find Glover chasing a witness with a hammer. They found 14-year-old, Giselle Glover, unresponsive.





“Its a dark day when things like this happen” says sheriff Marcos Lopez.

Witnesses say that Glover held her daughters head under water in a bathtub, drowning her.

Witnesses say they tried to help, but Glover attacked them.

Lopez says its lucky no one else got hurt.





The victim was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.





Deputies share that there was a previous incident of battery between Glover and her husband, however no history proving a tumultuous relationship between the victim and her mother.

Glover is charged with aggravated assault and battery, however charges will be upgraded after a medical examination determines the cause of death.





Motive for the murder is still under investigation.





