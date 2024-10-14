How to check if you are eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Milton

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Florida after Hurricane Milton.

This gives federal disaster assistance for the state in addition to recovery efforts in the areas affected by the storm.

The declaration includes the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Flagler, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, low-cost loans and other programs.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and private nonprofit organizations.

Individuals and business owners can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App.

What aid is available?

The federal government administers several disaster assistance programs through FEMA and the Small Business Administration.

First, eligible disaster victims will receive a $750 direct payment from FEMA to help buy whatever essentials they may need immediately following the storm, including things like food, water, baby formula, medicine and clothing. Recipients are not required to pay this money back. This is the initial payment FEMA will make to disaster survivors, many of whom may be eligible for additional forms of assistance.

Aid is available for home repair, as well as rental assistance and lodging expense reimbursements, for people who are displaced from their home because of the disaster. The maximum amount of money available for these needs is $43,600, as set by Congress.

FEMA provides funds to replace or repair personal property, including things like appliances, room furnishings, vehicles and computers. The agency will also disburse money to pay for childcare expenses or an increase in childcare expenses caused by the disaster, as well as medical bills for disaster-related injuries or illnesses. These reimbursements, combined with the $750 initial payment, are also capped at $43,600.

The SBA makes low-interest loans available to renters, homeowners, business owners and nonprofit organizations that suffer disaster-related losses.

Here is the full list of eligible Florida areas:

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in these counties:

Brevard

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

DeSoto

Duval

Flagler

Glades

Hardee

Hendry

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Indian River

Lake

Lee

Manatee

Marion

Martin

Okeechobee

Orange

Osceola

Palm Beach

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

St. Lucie

Sumter

Volusia

And the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida





