Hurricane Debby causes flight delays, cancellations at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Debby is impacting flights at Orlando International Airport.
Data shows at least 85 flights have been canceled, and another 51 have been delayed.
The delays and cancellations started as Debby intensified Sunday evening.
Orlando International Airport is still open, but travelers are advised to check their flight status before arriving.
Operational Update – Hurricane Debby— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 5, 2024
Our airport remains open and operational. Inclement weather may lead to delays & cancellations. Please check with your airline for any flight updates. For general airport delays, please visit:https://t.co/JKuNBVb9Fl pic.twitter.com/T5pBMwOhNO
