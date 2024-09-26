Hurricane Helene strengthens to Cat. 2 storm, will bring catastrophic damage to parts of Florida Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking Hurricane Helene as it continues to gain strength in the Gulf of Mexico.

9:25 a.m. update:

Airport officials around Florida said travelers need to check their flight status in advance due to Hurricane Helene.

Most airports in Central Florida remain open and in normal operation.

Though Helene is projected to impact Florida’s Big Bend area, outer rain bands can still produce storms and tornados in our area.

Tampa International Airport suspended operations at 2 a.m. Thursday because of Helene.

The airport said it will remain closed to the public until after the storm passes.

8:35 a.m. update:

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to give updates on Hurricane Helene.

The governor is planning to speak around 9 a.m. from the state emergency operation center in Tallahassee.

WFTV will have live coverage of DeSantis’ news conference on Ch. 9.

7:45 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center said Hurricane Helene has strengthened into a Category 2 storm.

Helene now has maximum sustained winds around 100 mph.

The storm is moving north-northeast through the central Gulf of Mexico at 12 mph.

Hurricane #Helene Advisory 12A: Helene Becomes a Category 2 Hurricane With Significant Additional Strengthening Expected Before Landfall in Florida. Preparations to Protect Life and Property Should Be Rushed To Completion. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 26, 2024

7 a.m. update:

A tornado watch advisory has been issued for nearly all of Central Florida.

The new advisory includes every Central Florida county except for Flagler County.

Tornado Watch issued Thursday morning

The tornado watch is expected to last until at least 8 p.m.

However, the tornado threat will last until midnight.

A tornado “watch” is issued when tornadoes are possible, but it does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News will have live coverage on WFTV if any tornado warnings are issued.

Original report:

Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is nearly a Category 2 storm and currently has maximum sustained winds around 90 mph.

Helene is expected to rapidly intensify in the next 20 hours.

Helene is forecast to become a dangerous Category 3 hurricane before it impacts Florida Thursday night.

The storm is projected to make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Good Thursday Morning,

I want to keep this in perspective best I can. It really feels each time there is a hurricane threat, that it is going to hit everyone. That is not the case, of course. (1/...) pic.twitter.com/Sa3YW6pS9N — Brian Shields (@BrianWeather) September 26, 2024

Helene will bring dangerous winds and a catastrophic storm surge of 15 to 20 feet to Apalachee Bay and portions of northern Big Bend, with the threat of widespread hurricane-force winds increasing.

Tropical Storm Warnings continue for the vast majority of Central Florida, with a hurricane warning for western Marion County.

Utility companies across Central Florida brace for Helene Workers with multiple utility companies are getting ready to respond to Hurricane Helene, which is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend region later Thursd (WFTV)

The biggest concern in Central Florida will be the risk of isolated tornados from Helene’s outer rain bands.

Conditions will worsen as the day progresses Thursday, as Helene quickly lifts northward.

Officials are urging residents in the path of the storm to evacuate.

Helene should be over Atlanta around 9 a.m. on Friday.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor Helene and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

