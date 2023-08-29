Video: Hurricane Idalia forms in southern Gulf, major Cat. 3 storm projected to impact Florida Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning as it continues it track towards Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday morning as it continues it track towards Florida.

Hurricane Idalia is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in the Big Bend area of the state.

Idalia is spinning northwest of Cuba with maximum sustained winds around 75 mph and is moving north at 14 mph.

If Idalia’s track continues to hold steady, the worst of the weather will stay to the west of Central Florida.

Hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, like Charley, Irma and Ian, can be difficult to predict and there is still time for things to change.

Our area will start to see rain squalls and winds picking up on Tuesday.

Some heavy rain bands will start moving in Tuesday night and will bring an overnight tornado risk.

Heavy rain and the risk of tornados will continue through Wednesday until Idalia starts to move out of the state Wednesday afternoon.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to watch for any changes and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

