Hurricane supply checklist: What should you include in your kit?

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton takes aim at Florida, it’s important to prepare your family and your home while you still have time.

We pulled together the following checklist of things you should include in your supply kit based on recommendations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Hurricane Center.

Water, one gallon per person each day, for sanitation and drinking

Non-perishable food to last at least three days

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Medications

Copies of personal documents, such as birth certificates and passports

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Cell-phone with charger

Sanitation and personal hygiene items

Battery-powered radio

Flashlight

Fire extinguisher

Sleeping bags

Pet food

Matches

Local maps

Whistle

Duct tape

Infant formula and diapers

Activities for children, including books, puzzles,

Complete change of clothing

Fuel for generator and car

Paper plates and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

