JY from Styx calls back to talk about this year’s tour with Foreigner and John Waite. He tells me about the narcotics he takes before each show...(j/k you have to hear that bit, lol). But he does talk about his aerospace engineering degree and how much he doesn’t use it, the first record he bought, being friends with Bo Diddley’s daughter, and having a singer and bass player doing naked sketch comedy backstage. Enjoy!

