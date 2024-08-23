Labor Day Will Be The Final Day To Ride The Iconic Scorpion Coaster At Busch Gardens

Scorpion Coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Google Maps Street View)

By Ethan

I just saw a post on Facebook from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay that they are permanently closing the roller coaster Scorpion!

Scorpion opened in 1980 and was only the 2nd coaster at Busch Gardens. Its not the biggest or fastest by any means, it only hits about 60 feet high and 41 miles per hour which is practically a kids coaster these days. But its also the first looping coaster I’ve ever ridden that only has a lap bar for safety which gives it an extra layer of excitement for me.

If you’re an old school coaster fan your time is running out to ride Scorpion 1 more time. But you can always ride it virtually with my GoPro video:

