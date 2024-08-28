Lake Mary All-Stars: Parade details announced for grand celebration of Little League World Champs

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The City of Lake Mary has finalized plans to celebrate the 2024 Little League World Series champions.

On Sunday, August 25, the Lake Mary Little League All-Stars defeated Chinese-Taipei 2-1 in extra innings to win the Little League World Series Championship.

A parade for the Lake Mary All-Stars will take place on Saturday, August 31 at 10 a.m. The parade will be set up by the City of Lake Mary and Seminole County.

It will begin on Lake Mary Ave., head south down Country Club Road and then move west on Crystal Lake Ave, taking a final turn south on 4th Street.

Once the vehicle procession ends, the Lake Mary All-Stars will then walk down Downtown Lake Mary on 4th Street. Once the parade concludes, a block party, sponsored by Waste Pro, will take place at Central Park and 4th Street.

The City of Lake Mary said parking for the celebration will be available at the Sunrail Station, Seminole State College, designated downtown parking, and public lots throughout the city.

Parade Route Details & Information:

Image Courtesy: City of Lake Mary Lake Mary All-Stars parade route and information. (Image Courtesy: City of Lake Mary)

The parade in Lake Mary will take place following the team getting to celebrate on Main Street U.S.A in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

The Magic Kingdom parade will be on Thursday, August 29 at 1:30 p.m.

WDBO spoke with Bryan Nipe, Director of Lake Mary Parks and Recreation, on the Little League World Series Champion Lake Mary All-Stars:

