Lake Mary Little League takes the field tonight in Williamsport

ORLANDO, FL — Lake Mary Little League begin their journey in a bid to take home a Little League World Series tonight as they represent the Southeast region in the the United States portion of the bracket. They’ll take on little leaguers out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota who represent the Midwest region.

READ: Lake Mary Little League welcomed home after earning a spot in Little League Baseball World Series

Tonight will be the first game for both squads in Williamsport after winning their regional tournaments. Lake Mary won the Southeast Region tournament after winning all 4 of their games in the Georgia-hosted tournament, beating the team from Tennessee 11-0 in the championship game.

Florida’s Lake Mary Little League wins the Southeast Region and is headed to Williamsport! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/Fgq8n70pMo — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 6, 2024

Teams from the state of Florida have had mixed results in the Little League World Series, appearing 23 times in the tournament and finishing runner up 8. But a team from Florida has never won the Little League World Series since it’s inception in 1947.

This Lake Mary squad looks to change that, first pitch for tonight is scheduled for 7 pm ET and will air on ESPN.

© 2022 Cox Media Group