LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton weakens to a major Cat. 4 storm

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9′s meteorologists are tracking Hurricane Milton as it approaches Florida.

See the latest updates below:

2 a.m. update:

Milton has weakened to a Category 4 storm but remains a powerful major hurricane.

The 2 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center states that Milton’s winds are 155 mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane.

Earlier Monday, Milton recorded a central pressure of 987 mb, making it one of the strongest hurricanes in the Gulf on record.

Milton is expected to be a Category 4 or 5 storm through Tuesday, then weaken some as it nears Florida. It is expected to remain a major hurricane at landfall.

Original story:

Hurricane Milton is maintaining a Cat. 5 status with slightly weaker winds.

The 11 p.m. advisory on Oct. 7 from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 165 mph, showing some slight weakening.

Earlier on Monday, Milton recorded a central pressure of 987 mb, making it one of the strongest hurricanes in the Gulf on record.

Hurricane Warnings continue for most of Central Florida, including Metro Orlando, and Hurricane Watches are in effect for Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties. Hurricane-force winds are expected area-wide late Wednesday into Thursday.

Milton is expected to maintain its Category 5 strength through Tuesday, then weaken some as it nears Florida. It is expected to remain a major hurricane at landfall.

The latest track shows Milton making landfall along the west coast of Florida early Thursday morning. It is then expected to track across Central Florida on Thursday.

The threat of a major hurricane strike is now becoming likely across the west coast of Florida. A catastrophic storm surge and hurricane-force winds are possible along and south of the landfall point.

In Central Florida, the threat for significant impacts continues to increase. Hurricane-force winds over 74 mph, rainfall over 10 inches and storm surge along the east coast of 3-5 feet are all possible.

