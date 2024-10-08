Major gridlock traffic on I-75 as people evacuate for Hurricane Milton Channel 9 is seeing major traffic slowdowns in western Central Florida as people evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival. (WFTV)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is seeing major traffic slowdowns in western Central Florida as people evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton’s arrival.

Bumper-to-bumper gridlock traffic was seen Early Tuesday morning on I-75 in Pasco County.

A traffic camera near 275 shows thousands of drivers barely moving on northbound I-75 in the Wesley Chapel area.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton weakens to a major Cat. 4 storm

People are taking to the highways early as they try to evacuate the western counties of Central Florida.

Tolls are suspended across Central Florida by order of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Read: How to listen to coverage from WFTV’s Severe Weather Team

As of Tuesday morning, Milton is forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Tampa Bay area around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group