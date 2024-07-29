National Chicken Wing Day: How to score freebies & deals today

ORLANDO, Fla. — National Chicken Wing Day is on Monday, July 29th.
The holiday began in 1977 in Buffalo, New York.
Various national chain restaurants are offering deals to celebrate.
Freebies & Deals:
- Buffalo Wild Wings offers 6 free wings with a $10 minimum order using promo code WINGDAY.
- Applebee’s has a buy one get one free deal on 10-piece boneless or 9-piece bone-in wings with code WINGDAY24.
- Hooters offers a buy 10 wings, get 10 wings free.
- Popeyes has a deal where you can get a second order of six wings for $1 when you order six wings.
- 7-Eleven offers BOGO deals on boneless and bone-in wings.
- Bar Louie has 50% off bone-in wings during happy hour.
- BurgerFi offers $5 Jumbo Chicken Wings with any beverage purchase.
- Fatburger offers free three-piece wings with a meal purchase.
© 2024 Cox Media Group