National French Fry Day 2024: Where to find hot & fresh deals

Fast food restaurants are celebrating National French Fry Day with special deals for customers.

National French Fry Day 2020 Stock photo of french fries. In celebration of National French Fry Day on Monday, many restaurant chains are serving up freebies and deals on the tasty side dish. (Deborah Van Kirk / Photographer's Choice / Getty Images Plus)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fast food restaurants are celebrating National French Fry Day with special deals for customers.

McDonald’s is offering free medium fries every Friday for the rest of the year with a $1 minimum purchase on the app.

Other restaurants like Burger King, Wendy’s, KFC, and Taco Bell are also providing free or discounted fries to their loyalty program members.

Arby’s is offering any size order of fries for $1 for the entire month of July to its rewards members.

Raising Cane’s Caniac Club members can get free fries when ordering online.

Customers can take advantage of these deals by downloading the respective restaurant apps or joining their loyalty programs.

Celebrate National French Fry day with what else, french fry deals FILE PHOTO (Matt Cardy)

