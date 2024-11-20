Orange County Attorneys are prepared to go to court after supervisor of elections spent 5 million

By Alexandra Dresner WDBO News & Talk


Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Glen Gilzean, allocated 5 million dollars for scholarships and grants. The funding was leftover taxpayer dollars that was not set in the budget.

Gilzean is standing strong that he had the authority to spend the office’s budget, however Mayor Jerry Demmings argues remaining funds must be returned too the county due to state law which says any unused money must be returned to county commissioners who can choose how to utilize it. Attorneys have sided with Demmings.


Demmings has confirmed that a restraining order to limit Gilzean’s authority along with a lawsuit are currently on the table. Gilzean still has 6 weeks left in office before Orange County School board member Karen Castor Dentel. will take his place in January. Castor Dentel may have the ability to cancel the agreement when she takes office

“This is bad governance, This was an inexperienced individual who was appointed by the governor,” says Demmings.


The two organizations that were offered the majority of the money, Valencia College and Career Source, say they will not spend the money provided until the issue is resolved.



