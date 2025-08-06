Orange County sees record tourism tax collections

Orange County sees record tourism tax collections The county collected nearly $34 million in tourist development taxes last month.
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is setting a new record for tourism, and officials say it’s thanks in part to central Florida’s newest theme park.

The county collected nearly $34 million in tourist development taxes last month. Officials say it was thanks in part to Epic Universe and major summer events.

They say it was the highest June collections on record and a 10% increase from last year.

Tax revenue is used for tourism-related projects, including renovations to Camping World Stadium.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!