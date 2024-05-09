Orange County Supervisor of Elections pitches $1 million boost for voter outreach plus cybersecurity

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Supervisor of Elections, Glen Gilzean, announces what his office is calling a “groundbreaking budget,” in an effort to boost voter outreach, and strengthen cybersecurity.

The proposed $1 million boost is meant to enhance and ensure election integrity in Orange County.

With the increase of cyber-attacks on elections, Supervisor Gilzean has set aside a large portion of this proposed budget to beef up cybersecurity measures.

“Our democracy thrives when every voice is heard, and every vote counts,” said Supervisor Gilzean. “By investing in outreach and education initiatives, we empower our citizens to actively participate in the democratic process. Thanks to local input from the community, we present a budget that honors taxpayers and increases opportunities for more citizens to access their right to vote. This budget enhances voter engagement while delivering significant savings for Orange County taxpayers.”

The office of Orange County Supervisor of Elections said, “As the budget proposal moves forward for consideration and approval, Supervisor Gilzean remains committed to advancing democracy, transparency, and accountability in Orange County.”

