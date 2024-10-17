Orange County teachers say they can’t afford to live in the city they teach in

The Orange County School Board and teachers are not on the same page when it comes to the new teacher contact.





Teachers are asking the school board for a 4.6 percent pay increase- the board has approved a 1.9 percent increase- less than half of what the teachers are asking for.

That’s what forced the special meeting.

Special meetings discussed 6 issues - paper work reduction, breast milk pumping and storage protection, parental leave, extended years of experience supplements, and select ESC and licensure supplements.





Yesterday, the board approved offering 21 million dollars in pay raises, but the teachers are hoping for 46 million.





Orange County Classroom Teacher’s Association President, Clinton McCracken says that teachers need higher pay.

“the salary they receive is not enough to support a family, forcing many to take on second or third jobs just to make ends meet.”





The School Board also voted against the request fir paid parental leave and expanding supplements for veteran and ESC teachers.





READ: Orange County School Board, Classroom Teachers Association votes to ratify ‘historic’ raise





Update:

In a news release, OCPS states that at yesterdays meeting, the School Board approved:

“Teacher salary increases

2.25% salary increase for teachers rated Highly Effective (93% of teachers evaluated)

1.7% increase for those rated Effective (6.5% of teachers evaluated)

One-year continuation of retention supplements

One-year continuation of select supplements

Allowing three days of District–paid bereavement leave

Allowing non-classroom teachers to work remotely

Adding Federal Pump Act language into contract

Changes to the instructional evaluation article”

The School Board plans to continue bargaining in regards to a parental leave program for teachers.

© 2024 Cox Media Group