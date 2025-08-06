Operation Best Foot Forward kicks off today across nine Central Florida counties

Operation Best Foot Forward looks to highlight risks for those with disabilities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Operation Best Foot Forward kicks off today across nine Central Florida counties. The initiative aims to enhance pedestrian safety as students return to school.

Law enforcement agencies conduct crosswalk enforcement operations to ensure drivers yield to pedestrians.

The Best Foot Forward for Pedestrian Safety program, by Bike/Walk Central Florida, partners with law enforcement for crosswalk enforcement. Plainclothes officers cross streets at marked crosswalks, and drivers who don’t stop face at least a $164 fine and three points on their license.

“As kids head back to school, it’s more important than ever for drivers to be alert and follow the law at crosswalks,” said Vince Dyer, Program Manager of Best Foot Forward for Pedestrian Safety.

Operation Best Foot Forward runs from July 29 to August 8, focusing on crosswalks near schools and bus stops to boost driver compliance with pedestrian laws. It aims to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities, aligning with FDOT’s Target Zero and local Vision Zero plans.

Since 2012, Best Foot Forward has raised drivers yielding to pedestrians from 17% to nearly 50%. Child pedestrian deaths increased 11% since 2013, emphasizing the need for initiatives like Operation Best Foot Forward.

Law officials say that Operation Best Foot Forward aims to foster a culture of respect and accountability among drivers, ensuring safer streets for pedestrians as the school year begins.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group