Orlando has approved a plan for more affordable housing

Affordable housing in Orlando is a struggle many residents are facing. The city council voted earlier this week to turn former hotel, Best Western, into affordable apartments.

Orlando leaders unanimously voted to approve the project that will create more than 100 studio apartments available for rent on W. Colonia Drive.





Rent will be structured according to the persons ability to pay, as the units are designed for low income residents.





Developers hope to have the project completed by the end of 2025.

READ: Disney plans to build affordable housing complexes in Orange County

© 2024 Cox Media Group