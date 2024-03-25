Orlando International Airport sets record with busiest day ever amid Spring Break

Orlando International Airport (MCO) had it’s busiest day ever during Spring Break 2024.

Orlando International Airport

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — MCO continues to break records.

On Saturday, March 16th, Orlando International Airport set a new record with 102,064 departing passengers.

Combining the new record of arrivals on the same day, Orlando International Airport achieved a single-day travel milestone with a total of 204,128 passengers passing through it’s gates. MCO officials said this is the most passengers the airport has ever seen in a single day.

The previous MCO record was set in 2023 on December 30th with 98,521 departing passengers. Airport officials said that number was surpassed on Friday, March 15th, one day before this new record was set.

In 2023, MCO set a new milestone by welcoming 57 million passengers, breaking it’s previous record for passenger traffic.

Orlando International Airport officials stated that, in response to increasing passenger numbers, they are proactively preparing for sustained growth.




